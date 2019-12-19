Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 18: Preeta And Karan Meet At A Mall

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and airs on Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar in pivotal roles. Take a look at the written update of the episode that aired on December 18, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya written Update for December 18

In tonight’s episode, Preeta’s neighbour invites her and her family to the wedding. While giving the invitation she taunts Preeta for getting married twice and not going to her in-law's place to stay. Neighbours taunt Preeta and say that she has bad luck and probably will never get married. On the other hand, Sarla and Srishti defend Preeta saying it is not her fault and she will find a good match one day.

Shristi says no to be the part of the wedding but Sarla promises to be present at neighbour’s wedding function. She also promises her neighbour that Preeta and Srishti will look so beautiful that no one will look at the bride in the function. Later, Janki enters saying that she also fought with the neighbour. She reveals that neighbour cursed Preeta saying she will never get married. After getting hurt by the comments from neighbours, Sarla promises herself to find the best man for Preeta. But before that, they decide to go shopping.

On the other hand, Karan is heading for practice when Kareena stops him and says that he have to go shopping with Mahira. But, Karan refuses to go. However, Mahira forces him and says that she wants to spend time with him before they get married. Mahira’s mother says they need to buy only one dress and indirectly forces Karan to go along with Mahira and help her out.

Meanwhile, Preeta goes to the mall and notices Karan there and takes her mother away. However, they end up meeting at the counter. Karan taunts Preeta saying that she could not stop his engagement and shows the engagement ring on his finger. Preeta congratulates him on getting engaged and tries to leave but Karan stops her. Will Mahira see Karan and Preeta together?

