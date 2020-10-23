'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Oct 22: Preeta Knows About Sherlyn & Prithvi's Relation

In the October 22 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn is shocked to learn that Preeta knows everything about her and Prithvi’s relationship. On the other hand, Shrishti and Sameer’s love banter worried Sarla. Rakhi decides to do justice with Preeta. Will Rakhi really throw Mahira out of the house?

Kundali Bhagya written update October 22

The episode begins with Sherlyn and Preeta getting into a heated argument. While Sherlyn tells her that she can never accept Preeta as her sister-in-law. On the other hand, Preeta threatens that she can expose her truth right away. However, she won’t do it because Luthra family’s happiness is on the top of her priority list and she will never try to jeopardise the peace and jolly environment of the house.

Preeta knows about Sherlyn & Prithvi

During the argument, Preeta also adds that she knows everything about Sherlyn and Prithvi’s relationship. Shocked Sherlyn worries and stays silent. Preeta, on the other hand, goes on to reveal how Janki saw both Sherlyn and Prithvi together. She reminded her how their malicious plan was to Kill Janki but miraculously she is yet alive and her memory has returned today.

Sherlyn tries to justify that she doesn’t have any connecting with Prithvi but Preeta doesn’t believe her. In return, Preeta warns her to stop playing her malicious games or else it won’t turn out to be good for her. After Preeta leaves, tension brews in Sherlyn’s head thinking what could Preeta be plotting against her, now that she knows everything.

Rakhi decides to do justice with Preeta

At the Arora house, Sarla expresses her worries for Preeta to Janki. She also discloses how she saw Sameer and Shrishti together. Sarla adds that she doesn’t want to trouble Preeta anymore. Janki suggests that Preeta can tackle everything, also it will be better if Preeta and Shrishti reside in the same house, she adds. In the meantime, Rakhi breaks down in front of Mahesh, she recollects how Sarla blamed her for Preeta’s condition. However, Rakhi now decides that she will extend her support to Preeta and throw Mahira out of the house.

Preeta and Karan fight over AC

In the room, Preeta asks Karan to turn off the house. However, he tells her to use a blanket to cover herself. Both argue with each other over the AC remote and realise they have come very close to each other. Upon realising, Preeta tries to get up but unfortunately falls on him again. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

