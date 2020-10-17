Kundali Bhagya Written Update October 16: Janki Saves Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 16, 2020. Read written update for Kundali Bhagya latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update October 16, 2020

The episode starts with Sristy entering a car and trying to start the vehicle. She later realises that there is no petrol in the car. Preeta tells Sristy to find another car till she and Janki try and slow the goons by pelting stones at them. Meanwhile, Sanjana is in the house talking with Kareena and saying that Preeta would probably not return to the Luthra house. So, they should instead consider Mahira as their daughter in law, as she belongs from a good family and loves Karan as well. Kareena reminds Sanjana that even though Mahira saved Luthra's family respect today, but they have sen her unpredictable behaviour in front of guests when she started to dance in front of them. Kareena says that even though I was the one who selected her for Karan, it wasn't expected of Mahira to behave so indecently in front of others.

Back to the scene with Preeta and Janki, both try and keep pelting stones at the goons until Sristy comes back with a car. Preeta throws stones at Prithvi as well, which angers Pawan and he points a gun towards Preeta. He blackmails her that he would kill her if she doesn't marry his brother Prithvi. Sristy comes with a car and calls out to Preeta and Janki to abscond from the location. This angers Pawan and he shoots at Preeta, however, Janki takes the bullet for Preeta. They somehow still abscond in the car.

They reach home after treating Janki's injury and head to the Luthra house and decide to reveal about Prithvi later to everyone. Meanwhile, Sherlyn invites the police inspector. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she has to behave as Preeta or else the family would have to face a big problem. She makes Mahira wear a veil and announces to everyone that there would be a performance from Karan and his wife. Meanwhile, Sristy and the rest enter Luthra house as well. The episode ends.

Promo Image courtesy: Still from the episode

