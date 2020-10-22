'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 21: Preeta Warns Sherlyn To Stop Being Malicious

In the October 21 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sanjana suggests Sherlyn to stay away from Mahira. On the other hand, Preeta doesn’t let Luthra’s name to get spoilt. Rishab teases Karan for missing his wife. In the end, Preeta warns Sherlyn to stop playing her malicious games.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update October 21

The episode begins with Sanjana asking Sherlyn to stay away Mahira after the ruckus she had created. Ramona enters the scenes and claps upon learning them conspiring against her daughter. Firm Sanjana justifies her worry pointing out the way Mahira behaved with the guests. Ramona counters Sanjana explaining that she should listen to Sherlyn because Sherlyn knows that Mahira wasn’t wrong.

Mahira overhears the conversation

Sanjana tells Sherlyn that she only wishes for her good and that it will be beneficial is she draws a line between her and Mahira’s relationship. She suggests that Luthra’s will hate Mahira and if she supports her, the hate will come along her way too. At the same time, Mahira walks out of the washroom and runs downstairs. Ramona and Sherlyn follow her.

Rishab teases Karan

On the other hand, Rishab get water for Karan and laughs after watching his reaction. Rishab being sly, tells Karan that he knows what he was thinking about. Karan in return, asks him if he knows anything about Preeta’s whereabouts. He further explains that Preeta’s majestic eyes don’t allow him to stay focused. Risbah teases him more.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya Written Update October 16: Janki Saves Preeta

Mahira burns in jealousy

After the inspector leaves, Sristy asks Preeta why she didn’t inform her about Mahira’s crimes. Preeta recommends that it isn’t the correct time to expose Mahira and that they need to gather solid proof against her. Meanwhile, Karan takes Preeta away, he asks where she went without informing him.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 19, 2020: Preeta Returns To The Luthra House

Preeta orders him to confess that she will answer his question only if Karan confesses that he was missing her. Karan admits and Preeta notices Mahira passing by. She orders him to repeat his statement once again. Karan repeats his line and Mahira becomes shocked upon hearing it. Karan holds her hand, Preeta playfully asks him to leave her. Angry Mahira leaves after watching them together.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Adorable 'Squad Goals' Picture

Preeta warns Sherlyn

Although Preeta doesn’t answer his question, but Karan instinctively knows that something is fishy in Preeta’s behaviour. He asks Sameer if he knows anything but Sameer lies denying that he has no idea. In the night, Preeta goes to Sherlyn and warns her to stop playing her malicious games. Will Sherlyn be threatened by Preeta’s warning? Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ| 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 20, 2020: Preeta And Karan Come Closer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.