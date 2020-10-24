'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 23: Rakhi Asks Mahira To Leave Luthra House

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn found Mahira on the terrace and asked her to stop thinking about killing herself. At the same time, Mahira’s mom spotted them and suggested Mahira leave Luthra house and come to her place. Mahira refused going back to her home and also told Sherlyn that she is not thinking of killing herself; instead, she wants to break Karan and Preeta’s marriage. Scroll down to take a peek into Kundali Bhagya's latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya Oct 23 episode

Rakhi asks Mahira to leave the Luthra house

Rakhi came to Mahira’s room searching for her and later called out her name loudly as she didn't find her in her room. Everybody came to Rakhi and asked her what happened while the servant went to Mahira. Rakhi told everyone that she has decided on her husband’s behalf because if he would have been here, he would have taken the same decision. She explained that it is better for Luthra family that Mahira should leave the house. Karan said Rakhi that she would have told this to Mahira alone. Rishabh stopped him and asked him to listen to Rakhi. Mahira, Sherly and Mahira’s mom came to Rakhi.

Mahira cries, Sherlyn comes forward in support

Rakhi told Mahira’s mom that they are childhood friends, and thus they wanted to change their bond in the family. But Preeta got married to Karan. Later. Rakhi apologised to Mahira’s mom when Mahira said to her that she shouldn’t be the one apologising. Rakhi told Mahira that though the family has taken Preeta, there is something inside her that is not letting her accept Preeta and Karan’s marriage. She also asked Mahira to leave the house for Karan and Preeta’s marriage. Stunned Mahira started crying. Sherlyn told Rakhi that she is doing wrong, and Mahira does not deserve this.

Janki does not reveal Prithvi's name

Meanwhile, Janki informed Sarla that she remembered everything from the day of her accident. Sarla got surprised hearing Janki while Srishti was tensed. Sarla asked Janki about the person who wanted to kill her. However, Janki did not reveal it was Prithvi, which left Srishti shocked.

Rakhi calls out Mahira

Sherlyn told that instead of Mahira, Preeta should leave the house. Rishabh stopped Sherlyn while Ramon asked Karan and Rishabh to take Mahira’s side. Rakhi told Mahira that she should concentrate on her studies as she has already wasted a lot of time on Karan. Rakhi also added that Mahira coming out as Preeta in the party was immature. She also scolded Sherlyn for supporting Mahira.

