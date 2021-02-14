'Kundali Bhagya's' Dheeraj And Shraddha's Fan-made Video Is Totally Adorable | Watch

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, have become household names with their performances as Karan and Preeta. Recently a fan-made video of Dheeraj and Shraddha has been trending on Instagram.

Dheeraj and Shraddha Video

The video that was posted by a fan of the serial was posted on February 2 and has garnered over 8k views. The video is a collage of Dheeraj and Shraddha's BTS videos, interview videos, them jamming in the car together and getting excited about each others' wins in award shows. As the video starts we can hear Shraddha Arya in the background talking about her equation with co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. She says, "Together we get along like a house on fire. there is so much madness, our thoughts are a lot alike that's the fun part and we are also very supportive of each other." Check out the video below:

Kundali Bhagya

Initially, Dheeraj and Shraddha didn’t know each other, but then after working together they soon became the best of friends. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers and they also share a great rapport off-screen as well. The two have a massive fan following and have many fan clubs dedicated to themselves.

Kundali Bhagya is a romance drama produced by Ekta Kapoor which first aired in 2017. The show is a spin-off series of the Zee tv show Kumkum Bhagya. The show narrates the story of two sisters of Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya, Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother Sarla. According to Koimoi, the show reached the 4th spot in the TRP ratings in its debut week itself and soon reserved the top spot for the month of November and December 2017.

Recently, Shraddha Arya shared a post on Instagram in which she is posing with her co-star Dheeraj with both twinning in black ensemble. The actress often posts pictures and videos from her set to her Instagram page and stories. The actress also shares a lot of pictures and BTS videos featuring her co-star and friend Dheeraj. Check out some of Shraddha's and Dheeraj's pictures and videos below:

