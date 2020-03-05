Kundali Bhagya Tops The BARC Ratings As Khatron Ke Khiladi And Indian Idol Finish In Top 3

After a week, BARC has released its ratings recently. The ratings are for 8th week of 2020. As expected, there is a big shuffle in the list once again. Last time when the readings were announced, Bigg Boss 13 finale was topping the chart.That had pushed Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya at the second position. However, this week Kundali Bhagya has dethroned Bigg Boss 13 finale and is back on top.

Second and third position at this week’s BARC India ratings has taken everyone by surprise. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is in the second position while Indian Idol is at the third position.The top 3 are followed by Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaa and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya on 4th and 5th positions respectively. Naagin 4 has slipped to the sixth position.

1. Kundali Bhagya

The show was at the second position last week because of Bigg Boss finale but it has found its groove again this week as it is topped according to BARC ratings. The show is aired on Zee TV. In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta dreams about Karan.

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi

The show is a new entry on the list and has made it to the second position on the rankings. The show is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show is immensely popular because of daredevil stunts that keep the audience on edge of their seats.

3. Indian Idol 11

Indian Idol 11 has taken the third position in this week’s BARC ranking. The grand finale of the show happened recently and it is a major reason behind the show being placed at top 3. The show was being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

