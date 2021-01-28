Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Flaunts 'engagement Ring', Fans Say 'almost Heartbroken'

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya shared a glimpse of her brand new engagement ring on her social media. With several celebrities either tying the knot to their loved ones or getting engaged, its definitely a 'shaadi season' in the entertainment industry. Shraddha Arya shared a picture of her hand on Instagram, flaunting her ring finger and the diamond cut ring on it. Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram post below.

Shraddha Arya shows off her engagement ring

Shraddha Arya shared a pretty picture of herself flaunting her engagement ring. However, the caption told a different story. Apparently, Shraddha Arya was promoting an engagement ring brand through her social media. Shraddha Arya's fans were left shocked by this news of the actor. Shraddha looked pretty in her off-shoulder white top. She went for a no-makeup look, as seen in her picture. Here's how Shraddha Arya's fans on Instagram reacted to her 'engagement ring' post.

Shraddha Arya's Instagram fam left comments under her picture. Many of her fans left comments like 'beautiful' & 'Cute' under the picture while others were left shocked by her post. On Instagram user left a comment under her post that he was 'almost heartbroken' when he saw the picture of her with an engagement ring on her finger. Another Instagram user left a comment stating that he thought the latter was 'getting engaged'.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya features on the show Kundali Bhagya along with stars Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. The two actors play the characters of Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra, respectively. The show follows the love story of Karan and Preeta. Karan is a professional cricketer while Preeta is a doctor by profession. Karan meets Preeta during an event and eventually falls in love with her for her innocence and intelligence. However, Preeta faces a lot of backlashes from Karan's family, since she comes from a middle-class family to a rich family. Despite being in love with each other, the couple face challenges and hurdles to make their love last.

