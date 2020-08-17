'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Takes Quick Getaway To Ring In Her Birthday

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya brought in her birthday along with her close friends, amid nature. The actor travelled to a resort near Pune over the weekend, for a quick getaway amid the Pandemic. Shraddha Arya shared a bunch of pictures and a few videos from her birthday celebration. Check out the posts from Shraddha Arya's Instagram-

Shraddha Arya's birthday post

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya shared a few pictures as she enjoyed herself in the rain, at the resort. Shraddha Arya wore a little black dress as she drenched herself in the rain, whilst happily posing for pictures. Along with the pictures, the actor also shared that this was how she began her day, escaping from the city's chaos and spending her special day at a calm place.

In the series of stories on Shraddha Arya's Instagram, the actor was seen taking a stroll at the resort. She also shared a few pictures with her best friends, with whom she travelled to the resort. The Kundali Bhagya actor also shared a video of her cutting the cake.

The actor shared a video of her friends as they were singing their lungs out and enjoying themselves. Shraddha Arya also shared how the resort authorities also made her feel special on her birthday, by bringing her cake. The Kundali Bhagya star was eagerly waiting for her birthday and had started a birthday countdown with cakes and much more.

About 'Kundali Bhagya'

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama series that airs on Zee TV. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura in the lead roles. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The story of the show follows a couple named Preeta and Karan and explores the different problems they face as they struggle to get back together as a couple. Shraddha Arya portrays the character of Preeta, on Kundali Bhagya.

