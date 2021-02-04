Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Flaunts New Outfit; Co-star Twinkle Calls Her "sonii Bhabhi"

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular TV stars who has a huge fan following on Instagram. The actor often shares BTS pictures and videos with her on-screen family from Kundali Bhagya. She also shares pictures showing-off her gorgeous outfits on Instagram. The actor recently shared a picture of herself in a beautiful peach lehenga, an outfit she will be seen wearing in the upcoming Kundali Bhagya episodes.

Shraddha Arya shares pictures in a gorgeous peach lehenga

TV star Shraddha Arya shared a few pictures in her outfit from upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya. She opted for a peach lehenga with intricate silver designs on it. She paired it with a signature full-sleeve V-neck blouse. She carried a peach and silver shining dupatta to go with her outfit, posing like a diva. Shraddha Arya wore a diamond choker necklace and a pair of bangles to accessorise her outfit.

For makeup, Shraddha Arya went for a glam makeup look. She focused on highlighting her pretty eyes and went for a lighter shade of pink lipstick. She wore a simple silver bindi which complimented her entire look. Shraddha Arya tied her hair in a low bun and let a few strands of her hair down to complete her look. Shraddha Arya's photos garnered several likes and comments.

Shraddha Arya's fans and followers left several comments on her picture, in the comment section. Shraddha Arya's co-star Twinkle Vashist, who plays the character of Shraddha's sister-in-law on the show left an adorable comment for her. She wrote, "Sonii Sonniii Bhabhi Kiski Hai??" (sic). One Instagram user left a comment for her 'beautiful you', while many others left comments like 'Ultimate beauty' and 'Beautiful lady in the world'.

Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta, on the show Kundali Bhagya. The daily soap also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and Swati Kapoor in pivotal roles. Actor Twinkle Vashist is seen as Karan Luthra's sister on the show, who is about to get married to a boy named Akshay.

