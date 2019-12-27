Kushal Punjabi: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Late Actor

Television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on December 26, 2019. The news of the same was broken by his close friend Karanvir Bohra who also shared a picture of the actor while doing so. The reason for Kushal Punjabi's untimely death has not been disclosed yet, but it has surely left the entire industry with a broken heart.

Lesser known facts about Kushal Punjabi

1. Kushal Punjabi won the reality game show, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout in 2011. He took home a staggering amount of ₹5 million as the first prize.

2. The actor was a professional dancer with training in Modern Jazz and Hip Hop. He used to keep posting videos of himself dancing and training regularly through his social media.

3. In addition to being a professional dancer, Kushal Punjabi was also an adventure junkie. His love for music and theatre helped him establish a place for himself in the entertainment industry.

4. Kushal Punjabi was born in a Sindhi family and was raised in Mumbai. From early on, he was a very active and enthusiastic child with great passion in his eyes.

5. Kushal Punjabi has acted in several movies like Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya and Karan Johar's Kaal, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, etc.

6. He has also been a part of several reality shows including Fear Factor, Mr. & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Challenge, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, Zor Ka Jhatka and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

7. Kushal Punjabi also worked as a dancer trainer with Shiamak Davar for some time. He has also choreographed various pageants including Mrs. India contests.

8. Kushal Punjabi also loved his son very dearly. The father-son duo would often go on adventures together and the actor would post pictures about the same on his social media.

9. Kushal Punjabi was last seen in Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show recently wrapped up in June 2019.

