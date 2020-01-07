Kushal Punjabi's Co-star Aartii Naagpal Talks About Depression And Suicide

After the suicide of television actor Kushal Punjabi shook the industry, the importance of mental health has been highlighted. Good Newwz Akshay Kumar stated the fact that it is important to spread awareness about mental health and depression, after learning about Kushal’s death. Kushal Punjabi’s co-star actor Aartii Naagpal who worked with him in the web series r.p.m said that she felt ashamed after the actor’s death rather than sorry.

Aartii Naagpal on Kushal Punjabi

Talking about Kushal Punjabi’s sad demise to a leading media house, Aartii said that Kushal’s decision made her feel ashamed instead of sorry. She explained that she wishes he had spoken to her about his pain. She further added that if Kushal was brave enough to show his wounds, he would be alive. She further added that the reality of life doesn’t change by running away from it.

Aartii Naagpal on trying to commit suicide

Aartii is the granddaughter of filmmaker Vithhaldas Panchotia. She said that she was born in the Hindi film industry and that she has seen many cases of suicide of people from both film and non-film background. She even opened up about the fact that she had been through the same ‘internal torture’ for years. Aartii revealed that her previous toxic relationship was the reason why she tried to end her life four times. She stated that she was vulnerable and weak and had forgotten that the situation that she was going through wasn’t permanent. She added that she forgot that she had two kids and that she had the inner strength to deal with it. She explained that false cases for 40 years and going through a divorce took a huge number on her.

Aartii now emphasises the importance of self-love on numerous occasions. She often posts pictures of herself on her social media and claimed that self-love is the most important. She is seen writing empowering captions to her posts and talking about discovering herself and the importance of growing in life.

