Kushal Tandon Stuns As A Passionate Lover In ALT Balaji's 'Bebaakee' Teaser; Watch It Here

Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform Alt Balaji is all set to release a brand new web series titled Bebaakee. It stars actors Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, and Karan Jotwani. Ekta Kapoor recently dropped the show’s first look teaser and it has already created a tremendous buzz online.

‘Bebaakee’ first look teaser shows a passionate love triangle

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has increased the traffic on OTT platforms. These platforms are taking advantage of this situation and releasing new content regularly. Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform Alt Balaji is also part of this bandwagon.

The streaming giant is gearing up for the release of their brand new romantic drama series Bebaakee. This passionate love triangle stars actor Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, and Karan Jotwani. In order to introduce the fans to the show, ALT Balaji released a small teaser.

The Bebaakee teaser shows Kushal Tandon as Sufiyaan Abdullah, Shiv Jyoti Rajput as Kainaat Sahni, and Karan Jotwani as Itiyaz Alkazi. In the teaser, fans get a glimpse of Kainaat as a simple girl who is stuck in a love triangle. Kushal’s character Sufiyaan also seems like a stubborn character who likes Kainaat. Jotwani’s character plays the third character in this love triangle.

In the entire Bebaakee teaser, a constant tussle is visible. Sufiyaan’s obsessive nature is also noticeable in the teaser. Moving on, ALT Balaji’s Bebaakee will release in August this year. An official release date is yet to be confirmed. In order to promote the web series, the Bebaakee cast and crew is leaving no stone unturned on social media.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and explained to her what Bebaakee means to her. She wrote, “Bebaakee..anything that is ‘out of control’, it’s something that is wild, that is ‘dheet’, that does not follow the norm, and that is untamed in its purest form! There’s no other word for this kind of love…but Bebaakee”. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post here.

Bebaakee cast member Kushal Tandon also took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his crackling chemistry with on-screen love-interest Shiv Jyoti Rajput a.k.a. Kainaat Sahni. Take a look at Kushal Tandon’s Instagram post here.

