Kushal Tandon On Being Away From Small Screen: 'I Never Had Any Fear Of Missing Out'

Kushal Tandon and Hina Khan's thriller drama, Unlock released on ZEE5 on June 27, 2020. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Kushal Tandon opined his thoughts when asked if the lack of good roles kept him away from the small screen. Kushal revealed that he doesn’t want to do shows that are just going on endlessly. When quizzed whether the "out of sight, out of mind" formula bothers him, Kushal Tandon asserted that it has been ten years and he never had any fear of missing out.

Kushal Tandon also opined that he is not competing with anyone and that he is very content with whatever he has done. He further remarked that there is so much to learn and do different things and that’s how he wants to be, Kushal added. Talking more about his film, Unlock, alongside Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon added that it is a crisp movie and on a subject, that has never been tried on OTT.

Talking about his previous daily soap, Beyhadh, Tandon, in the same interview with the news daily, added that it was a finite series and was loved by everyone. Kushal Tandon also spilled the beans about the next season of Beyhadh and revealed that he was approached for the next season, but he did not want to repeat himself. Talking about how he is not deliberately staying away from the small screen, Kushal Tandon added that he had been busy with his web projects, and also that he jetted off to Bangkok for a special martial arts training. Talking further about his other ventures, Tandon added that he was even working towards his restaurant for a year in between. The Unlock actor stated that if and when he gets an opportunity to be a part of good content, he will be back.

About Unlock

The ZEE5 Original film entails the story about the darker side of the web. Unlock revolves around a murder mystery story. While Hina Khan plays the role of Suhani in the movie, Kushal Tandon on the other hand essays the role of Amar, Sushani's love interest in the film. Unlock is helmed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and Krasnaya Corporation. The film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

