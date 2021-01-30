'Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ Star Zaan Khan Talks About His Love For Vintage Cars; Read

Many successful actors have talked about their desires to own the cars that they like when they would be in a position to do so; one of those actors is Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye’s Zaan Khan. With his show taking off on television, Zaan is well on his way to establish his acting career and make a name for himself. With an aim of making more impact in his acting career, Zaan has also shared his desire for owning vintage cars. Have a look at what he said.

Zaan Khan’s desire for owning vintage cars

The actor has been recruited by the makers to play the role of ‘Randhir’ in Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye’s cast. Even as he a gradually steps in the shoes of the character, he has shared his desire of owning a vintage car, just like many other celebrities end up doing. Apparently, Zaan’s grandfather also used to own vintage cars, and that is precisely where the actor’s inspiration to own one himself comes from. In a rather interesting coincidence, the makers of his show have also shown a few vintage cars in front of the camera, which comes close to Zaan’s goal.

The obvious reason behind that is the show is based in 1947, when the partition of India took place. The actor made sure to use the opportunity and clicked a few pictures of himself with the vintage cars during the shoot. Talking about the “beguiling charm of the old”, he said, “Vintage cars with their enchanting designs are a piece of art in every way”. He further said, “These cars are full of promise and for a vintage car enthusiast like me, goosebumps are guaranteed. I dream of owning a vintage car one day, like the one my grandfather had”.

The plot of Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye revolves around the story of three young girls and the romance that grows between them and boys of their age. Based at a time when romance was not openly depicted, the romance in this show will also have a different flavour to it. The show airs from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 p.m.

