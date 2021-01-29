'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 28: Kanak Gets Gehna Intoxicated

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 28 episode begins with Hema video-calling Kanak and asking for updates on the latter's plan. Kanak informs Hema that everything is going according to their plan and she has successfully intoxicated Gehna. Gehna gets ready and walks down the stairs looking drunk. Kanak and Hema enjoy the situation.

While Hema is talking to Kanak on the video call, Tiya sees her and calls out her name. Hema gets scared but Tiya simply smiles and walks away. All the ladies ask Baa about Gehna. Hiral tries to make fun of Gehna in front of everyone. However, Tiya takes a stand for Gehna and says she will not only dance but also win the competition.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Baa and all the ladies take their seats for the dance competition. Tiya comes out of the pandal to receive a phone call. She sees Sapan stalking Hiral. Tiya asks Hiral to come inside but she denies and leaves. Back at the house, Gehna becomes miserable and falls off the stairs. Kanak makes fun of her.

At the pooja pandal, the dance competition starts. Hema rocks the stage with her dance performance. Kanak gets Gehna to the pandal. She makes her wait in the dressing room. Tiya comes looking for Gehna but Kanak tells her that she can meet Gehna after the performance. When Kanak returns to the dressing room, Gehna goes missing.

On the stage, the host announces Kanak's name for her performance. During Kanak's performance, she gets distracted by Gehna and falls during the dance. The host announces that Kanak is out of the competition. One of the judges says Kanak has become old now.

The host announces Radhika's name. At the same time, Anant gets a call and he leaves the pandal. While he is on call, Gehna dashes him. He saves her from falling. Gehna again runs away and this time she directly lands up on the stage. She interrupts Radhika's dance and asks her to leave. Gehna says she will dance now.

Everyone gets surprised seeing Gehna. Before the latter could start her dance, Kanak changes her song. However, Gehna does not stop and dances to the other song. She pulls everyone to the stage during her performance. Kanak and Hema get shocked seeing her. Radhika gets jealous of Gehna.

Everyone enjoys Gehna's performance. The judges make their decision. They select Gehna as the winner of the dance competition. They ask Baa to honour her. When Baa goes to the stage to hug Gehna, the latter falls on her knees. Everyone gets shocked.

