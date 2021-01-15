Is 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' Ending? Here Is What You Need To Know

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste had been brought back in the early months of 2020 for a second season after it was taken off air a few years earlier. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 saw Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur in the lead roles and their chemistry was liked by the loyal fans of the show. Now that Kanikka Kapur has quit the show, question are being raise about its future. There is a growing concern among fans who believe that the show might be taken off air again. Here is what you need to know.

Is Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 ending?

Kanikka Kapur had recently announced that she was moving on from the show, which came as an unexpected news for the fans. It was reported in Mid-Day that the reason why she was leaving the show was because her contract with the show was about to end and the actor had decided to move on. With the lead actor deciding to quit the show, the loyal fans of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 have been concerned about whether the show would be taken off air once again. However, there are no such confirmed reports that could suggest the same.

Kanikka Kapur has been replaced by Vidhi Pandya in the role of Major Dr. Suman Tiwari. While Kanikka’s departure is likely to leave a few doubts in the minds of the fans even though she has been replaced, the reason that is being told behind her quitting is because she wants to take up other acting roles at this point in time. While it is likely to disappoint the fans of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, on a positive note, the show will most likely continue. The show has a large cast, but is centred around the lead characters.

On a side note, Takshi Negi, who plays ‘Avni’ in the show will also be leaving Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. The show has been getting more than decent rating after its return, with some minor changes that were necessary. The show has received a positive response from many, but it will take time for fans to get adjusted to seeing Vidhi Pandya in the role.

