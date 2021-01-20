'Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye' Actor Kanica Maheshwari Talks About Her Return To Television

Kanica Maheshwari is all set to star in Sony TV's new show, titled Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye, which will focus on three girls who strive to achieve their goals, dreams, and hopes set in a very different time and era. Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye cast includes Gracy Goswami, Anchal Sahu, Pranali Rathod, Shagun Pandey among others. Read on to know about Kanica Maheshwari's show and what she has to say about her return to tv shows.

Kanica Maheshwari talks about her return to television

According to a media statement, Kanica Maheshwari will soon be seen on television after a long gap. Talking about her return to TV, she stated, "I am coming back to TV after 3 long years, which I am super excited about! This show has a very unique and different concept, so I am hoping that it does well and the audiences like the story being told through it." She added that as an actor, she is hoping for the show to be well received and for it to connect with the viewers.

Speaking further, Maheshwari mentioned, "After being a part of such successful and huge shows in the past, I feel that not only me, but it is every actor's wish for the project to become a success. So I am hoping my character in Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye can become popular and successful through it's run."

Kanica Maheshwari's television shows

Kanica started her career in the year 2001 with the show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and went on to do a number of serials in a career spanning twenty years. She is best known for her roles in serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Viraasat, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Her portrayal of negative characters on screen got her critical as well as commercial acclaim and she has several accolades to her name as well including Zee Gold Awards and Indian Telly Award. Her last onscreen role was in Diya Aur Baati Hum as Meenakshi Vikram Rathi and she reprised her character in the sequel as well, which is Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Image Credits: Kanica Maheshwari Official Instagram Account

