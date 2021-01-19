Gracy Bitin Goswami Went Through 18 Look Tests For 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye!'

It’s important for the actors to look their part, and to look their part they have to take several workshops and wear outfits they normally wouldn’t wear. Stepping out of their comfort zones, the actors do their due diligence in making themselves perfect for the part. So did Gracy Bitin Goswami, the lead protagonist of Sony's upcoming show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Did you know Gracy went through 18 look tests?

Word has it that the actor who will be seen essaying the character of Amrit on the show has gone through 18 look tests before the makers finalised her final look for the show. After trying out 18 different looks, the makers came to a conclusion to personify the perfect look for Gracy's character as Amrit. Set in 1947, Lahore, in pre-partition India, Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaye narrates the story of three young girls - Amrit, Vashma, and Radha. This story brings forth their dreams, hope, aspirations, and newfound love... all this at the brink of Independence.

Talking about her look on the show, Gracy said that the show is set in the backdrop of Lahore and the show narrates the story of Amrit, Radha, and Vashma. The show follows the lives of the girls and how they dared to dream and aspire and make their dreams come true. She said her character's look is very unique and perfectly depicts a girl from 1947 pre-partition India.

They underwent 18 look testes to perfectly bring out Amrit's essence. Gracy Bitin Goswami is from Gujarat, Vadodara, and loves the culture of Punjab. She said she felt lucky to play the role of a Punjabi girl. Speaking about her dress, she said donning a handmade Punjabi dupatta all the way from Punjab made her feel like a princess. She's looking forward to flaunt a Phulkari dupatta every time she gets ready for her scenes.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye timings

The show will air on Sony TV during the weekdays i.e Monday to Friday. It will air at 9 pm every day.

