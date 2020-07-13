Can Rana Daggubati As Avinash Be As Fierce A Father If Breathe 2 Is Remade In South India?

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the second season of the thriller web series which is currently creating a storm on social media. The series released on July 10, 2020, and stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen are cast in the lead. Breathe: Into The Shadows is helmed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment.

The plot of Breathe: Into The Shadows revolves around a couple, one psychiatrist and one chef and their toddler daughter. The latter is kidnapped and the parents are thrown into a game of heart versus mind as the kidnapper makes them commit heinous crimes one after the other. If this is to be remade in South India, here’s a cast that seems perfect for it.

Avinash Sabharwal- Rana Daggubati

He is the psychiatrist in Breathe: Into The Shadows who is willing to go to extreme lengths to save his daughter. He is known to be a family man with traits of toughness and slyness. Known for his amazing acting skills, Rana Daggubati seems perfect for this role.

Abha Sabharwal- Anushka Shetty

She is a chef and the wife of Avinash. She is known to be a soft-hearted woman who, however, hardens up when it comes to saving her daughter. Known for being a great actor, Anushka Shetty seems perfect for the role.

Kabir Sawant- Vijay Deverakonda

He is a detective who also appeared in the first season of Breathe. While Avinash and Abha are out to save their daughter by performing dangerous crime, he is out to nab them for the wrong. Known for his great acting skills, Vijay Deverakonda seems just the actor for this role.

Prakash Kamble- Allu Arjun

He is Kabir’s subordinate and the one who helps him through the case. Known for his acting skills, Allu Arjun seems just the man for this role.

Shirley- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is a hooker who is also involved in the case of Avinash and Abha. Seems to be a practical and unrepentant person who makes sporadic appearances throughout the series. Known for being a good actor, Tamannaah Bhatia seems ideal for this role.

Megha Verma- Sai Pallavi

She is a wheelchair-bound girl who has some connection with the detective. In an earlier case, he had pushed her down the stairs and briefly went to jail for it. Being a good actor, Sai Pallavi seems perfect for the role.

Gayatri Mishra- Pooja Hegde

She is one of the main characters of the series who is also linked to the web of crime and punishment. Being a good actor, Pooja Hegde seems perfect for this role.

