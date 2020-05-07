If 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Is Made In Hollywood, This Could Be The Cast

One of the most iconic daily soaps of Indian television was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The daily soap was a huge craze in its time and still has a strong fanbase going on. In fact, it was almost one of the things which defined the television industry in the 90s. Smriti Irani earned a lot of fame playing the lead role of Tulsi Virani, the good and righteous matriarch of the Virani family.

The premise of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is based on Mihir Virani marrying Tulsi, the daughter of their family priest. However, his mother and some other family members strongly disapproved of the match and tried to create obstacles in Tulsi's life. But she rose above it all victorious. If Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was made in Hollywood, these actors would be perfect for it.

Tulsi Virani - Sandra Bullock

Smriti Irani rose to fame playing the lead role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi. She shares some facial similarity with Sandra Bullock. Not to mention, both are powerful actors on screen.

Image credit: Smriti Irani Instagram, SandraBullockofficial Instagram

Baa - Judi Dench

Ba was a very strong character in the daily soap. It is only right that an actor like Judi Dench plays this role. Both of them also share some similarity in their features.

Image credit: Humansarepeople Instagram, JudiDenchactor Instagram

Mihir Virani - George Clooney

Ronit Roy almost became a heartthrob playing the character of Mihir Virani in the serial. George Clooney, on the other hand, reigns already in Hollywood as one of the heartthrobs. Not to mention, both are one of the finest actors.

Image credit: Ronit Roy Instagram, George.Clooney.official Instagram

Savita - Candice Bergen

Both the actors have played some very similar roles on screen. Thus, Candice Bergen seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Apra Mehta Instagram, Candice Bergen Instagram

Indu - Emma Stone

Karisma Tanna as Indu resembles Emma Stone in their facial features. It would only be right that Emma Stone steps up for the role.

Image credit: Karisma Tanna Instagram, Emma.Stoneofficial Instagram

Mandira - Emma Watson

Mandira and Emma Watson bear some resemblance in their physical features. It would also be interesting to see Emma Watson play a grey character.

Image credit: Mandira Bedi Instagram, Emma Watson Instagram

Ansh - Joaquin Phoenix

There have been fewer characters as villainous as Ansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi and Joker. Both the actors managed to play in details the evil qualities that their characters were said to possess.

Image credit: karanvir_kvb_retro90skid Instagram, JoaquinPhoenixofficial Instagram

Daksha - Tina Fey

Both of these actors share their penchant for comic roles. Hence it seemed almost justifiable for Tina Fey to play this part.

Image credit: Ketki Dave Instagram, TinaFey30 Instagram

Gautam - Ben Affleck

Both of these actors share similarities in their rugged, manly looks. Especially with the beards, they can even pass off as brothers. No wonder why Ben Affleck made it to the list.

Image credit: Sumit Sachdev Instagram, Ben Affleck Instagram

Anupam - James Franco

Anyone who sees the two actors can confirm they bear some striking resemblance. Both of them also have the same boyish look which endeared them to the heart of their fans. Thus, it only seems plausible that James Franco plays this part.

Image credit: Aman Varma Instagram, JamesFrancoofficial Instagram

Image credit: Hostar, Emma Watson Instagram, Ben Affleck Instagram, Sandra.Bullock.official Instagram

