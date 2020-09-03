Sundara Manamadhe Bharali Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This Marathi Show

Colors Marathi recently launched its new show Sundara Manamadhe Bharali on August 31, 2020. The promos of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali were released last month and had been doing the rounds on the internet. From the looks of the promo, it was evident that an overweight girl is finding a groom for her wedding. However, because of her weight, she had also faced rejection several times. She is looking for someone who will see her heart and not just her physical appearance. As the show started airing from August 31, 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about Sundara Manamadhe Bharali cast. For all the people who are curious about the cast of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali, here is everything you need to know about it.

Sundara Manamadhe Bharali cast

Akshaya Naik as Latika

Akshaya Naik plays the lead role of Latika in the cast of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali. Latika is a funny, playful, intelligent girl who can also cook well. However, just because of her weight she has been facing rejection from boys. Latika wants a groom who can love her beyond physical appearance and should accept her as she is. Akshaya Naik is also active on social media and often comes across trolls who target her for her weight. She is known to give a befitting reply to them. Through this character of Latika, she is now getting a chance to talk about body positivity on the television space. Akshaya Naik became a household name with her role of Ananya in the Hindi TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Akshaya Naik's Instagram

Sameer Paranjpe as Abhimanyu

Class of 83’s Sameer Paranjpe plays the role of Abhimanyu in the cast of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali. The character of Abhimanyu is exactly opposite to that of Latika's. Abhimanyu is a fitness freak, handsome looking, clever and of helpful nature. He also aims to make his whole village fit and dreams of opening his own gym one day. The show will follow the story of these two characters. Sundara Manamadhe Bharali’s plot will show how these two characters connect with each other and their journey together. Sameer Paranjpe has proved his mettle as an actor in several TV shows like Goth, Garja Maharashtra, Agnihotra 2, etc. He was most recently seen in the Netflix movie Class of 83 starring Bobby Deol.

Sameer Paranjape's Instagram

Sundara Manamadhe Bharali

Sundara Manamadhe Bharali started airing on Colors Marathi from August 31, 2020, at 9 PM from Monday to Saturday. The show is produced by Manva Naik. The official synopsis of the TV show reads as, “Latika, a very warm-hearted girl filled with optimism. A perfect daughter, sister, and a friend. Even though her life looks ideal, she faces hurdles just because she is ‘overweight’ she faces several rejections for marriage alliances. ‘Sundara Manamadhye Bharali’ is a show that will break stereotypes surrounding overweight women. Come and be a part of Latika’s journey in her quest to search a perfect partner who will love her for her beautiful heart!”

