'Lagir Zal Ji' Cast: Nitish Chavan As Ajinkya, Shivani Baokar As Shital, And Others

Lagir Zal Ji is a Marathi TV drama that aired on Zee TV. The show starred Nitish Chavan in the lead role as Ajinkya and Shivani Baokar as Shital. The comedy-drama began airing in May 2017 and ended in June 2019. The popular drama enjoyed a good run on television and gained a huge fan following in no time. Take a look at the Lagir Zal Ji cast and check out who played which character.

'Lagir Zal Ji' cast: Who played which character?

Ajinkya

The character of the show's lead Ajinkya is played by Nitish Chavan. Ajinkya is a determined young man who plans on making it to the Indian Army and to serve as a soldier. Ajinkya successfully joins the army and later falls in love with Shital and ends up marrying her.

Shital

The lead character of Shital is played by actor Shivani Baokar. Shital is a free-spirited girl who is independent and fearless. She shares a love-hate relationship with Ajinkya in the start and later falls in love with him. The two take on every challenge that comes their way and emerge victorious through it.

Bhaiyasaheb

The character Bhaiyasaheb who is also known as Harshvardhan is played by Kiran Gaikwad. Bhaiyasaheb is the show's antagonist who is in love with Shital and wishes to marry her. However, due to political background and arrogance, Shital is not at all interested in him.

Ajinkya and Shital's friends

Ajinkya and Shital share a common group of friends. Two of their closest friends include Rahul, played by Rahul Magdum, and Vikram, played by Nikhil Chavan. Shital has another female friend called Yasmi and the character is played by Laxmi Vibhute.

Ajinkya's family

Ajinkya's family consists of his Jiji, Mama, Mami and his cousin Jayshree. The character of Jiji is played by Kamal Thoke while the character of Ajinkya's Mama (Samadhan) is played by Santosh Patil. The character of Ajinkya's Mami is played by Vidya Sawale and the character of Jayshree is played by Kiran Dhane.

Shital's family

Shital is a part of a joint family and lives with her parents, uncles and aunts. The character of Shital's mother is played by Daya Shree. The characters of Shital's two aunts are played by Manjusha Khetri and Shivani Ghatage.

