Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update For August 17: Soham Takes Over Abhi's Kitchen

Agga Bai Sasubai latest episode starts with Asawari struggling to keep the diya burning. She lights a 'jyot' in their home temple to pray for Soham's success the next day. As she sits down to make sure the diya does not go off, Abhijeet comes and tells her to sleep since she must be tired. She tells him that she needs to make sure that the diya stays lit all night long. Abhijeet then staples together two lamination sheets in a circle and puts it around the diya and they go to sleep.

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update for August 17

Meanwhile, Pradnya and Soham are talking and she is ecstatic about Soham receiving the keys to Abhi's Kitchen. She asks Soham when they are leaving for the restaurant the next day. When Soham asks her if she is coming along as well, she tells him that it is not possible that she won't be there for him and says that she will help him with the work.

As the newspaper comes in the next morning, Asawari sees an ad that says, 'Abhi's Kitchen is now Babdya's Kitchen'. While Abhijeet seems unbothered, Shubhra questions Soham about it. He tells her that he wants to make it on his own and not use the name 'Abhi's Kitchen' for his success. He further explains to her that he is willing to put in the hard work and does not want to cheat.

In an attempt to sway Asawari, he tells her that he used the name 'Babdya' so that her blessings are with him. When Shubhra says that he should've talked to Abhijeet before making such a big decision, Abhijeet stands in support of Soham. He says that he will accept all the decisions that Soham makes for that day because he will be running 'Babdya's Kitchen' for the entire day. They all wish him luck and Soham leaves.

Meanwhile, Maddy and Vishwas freak out when some workers change the restaurant board. Soham comes in and explains to them that they are just doing their job and scolds Maddy for not addressing him as 'Boss'. Further talking to all the employees, he tells them that time is of utmost importance and the customer should have water and menu card on their table in 10secs. He adds that they should get their food served to them within 3.5 minutes of ordering it. Soham then selects a few dishes from the menu and orders the staff to cook it in huge amounts and takes a mock drill.

Pradnya takes the drill of the waiters and puts them on a timer to check if they get the water and menu card in 10 seconds. Soham orders Maddy to welcome everyone by saying 'Welcome to Babdya's Kitchen' but she keeps goofing up the name. Soham then asks if everyone is ready and starts the countdown to open the restaurant.

However, when Maddy opens the door, no one shows up. Later, a beggar shows up asking for food. When Maddy asks a waiter to serve him water, Soham gets mad at her and asks Pradnya to throw him out. Maddy then asks the person to come back but Soham scolds her again.

