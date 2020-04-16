Surbhi Chandna Shares Her Idea Of A Perfect Date During COVID-19 Lockdown

With the extended nationwide lockdown, many people are now continuing to quarantine at their homes. Many celebrities have been urging fans to stay indoors if people want to contain the coronavirus and stay safe. One of them is Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna. She recently shared a video with her fans to explain how to have a date at home itself.

Surbhi Chandna's hacks on how to have the perfect date at home

Surbhi Chandna recently took to social media to share with her fans on how one can have an amazing date from their home as well. The actor in the video even explained how it is extremely important to stay indoors nowadays. The video showed the actor sipping on her favourite beverage at home while binging on films and shows. She also emphasised that more and more people should understand this and adopt the same policy.

Surbhi Chandna also extended her words of wisdom in the caption while explaining, “I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too. itching to go out, miss those coffee dates, miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants”. She also explained how nothing is more important than our lives and our loved ones. She further said that she is having her own time by sipping on a cup of hot water turmeric and binging on her shows with the clean airbrushing her face.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post here:

Surbhi Chandna is one of the many actors who have been consistently urging fans to stay indoors during these difficult times. The actor recently also shared a video on how one does not have to compromise on fitness when they are indoors. She explained how by using simple household items, one can work out from home as well.

