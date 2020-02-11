Surbhi Chandna's Television Shows Apart From 'Sanjivani' That Are A Must-watch

Surbhi Chandna is a well-known Indian television actor. The actor rose to fame because of her role as Annika in Star Plus’s very popular serial, Ishqbaaz, alongside actor Nakuul Mehta. The serial made her a household name, giving her immense popularity on the work front. She is popular among her fans for her beauty and great acting skills. Here are the television shows that Surbhi Chandna has been a part of, apart from the current hit Sanjivani-

Surbhi Chandna's television shows apart from Sanjivani

Qubool Hai

Qubool Hai is an Indian daily soap, created by Gul Khan, that premiered in 2012. Surbhi Chandna played the supporting role of Haya Imran Qureshi in the show. The show cast included Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, and Karanvir Bohra in lead roles. The plot of the show revolved around Zoya Farooqui and Ayaan Ahmed Khan’s love story and the hardships they had to face for years in order to be together.

Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz is an Indian television series, created by Gul Khan, that premiered in 2016. Surbhi Chandna played the character of Annika, the protagonist in the show. The show had Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh in lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around three brothers: Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra, who share an unbreakable bond despite their dysfunctional family dynamics.

Dil Boley Oberoi

Dil Boley Oberoi is an Indian daily soap, created by Mrinal Jha, that premiered in 2017. Surbhi Chandna played the supporting role of Annika. The show had Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, and Leenesh Mattoo in lead roles. The show was a spin-off of the 2016 show Ishqbaaaz (2016). The show mainly focused on the love stories of the brothers Omkara and Rudra.

