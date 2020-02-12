Know How To Style Your Black Outfits By Taking Style Inspiration From Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 film, Bobby Jasoos, that had Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah star is also an internet sensation today. The actor has many Instagram followers and posts many pictures in order to keep fans updated. Surbhi Chandna has time and again proved that she sure is a fashionista and knows how to dress her outfits perfectly. Here are Surbhi Chandna’s best black colour outfits-

Surbhi Chandna knows how to style these black colour outfits

Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a black colour blazer dress with big white polka dots. She has worn a red colour lacy inner and black heels. The actor has kept her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn minimal jewellery and applied natural and nude makeup.

Surbhi Chandna donned a pretty black colour balloon top with slim-fit blue jeans. Her black top has a deep neck and has a knot tied at the york. She has worn black colour ballerina shoes and worn minimal jewellery. She applied natural and nude makeup.

Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a shimmery black colour maxi dress, with a turtle neck. She has worn minimal jewellery and black colour heels to complete the look. She has applied natural and nude makeup.

