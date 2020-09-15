Anne Heche Reveals That Romancing Ellen DeGeneres Could Have Devastated Her Career

The 51-year-old actor Anne Heche is all set to appear in Dancing With The Stars, which itself has been going through some controversy after longtime host Tom Bergeron decided to step down from the show. However, the actor recently appeared on a podcast titled Irish Goodbye where she ended up making a revelation of how having a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres got her career in trouble. While Anne revealed that she does not talk to Ellen anymore, she did not have sour words for her, unlike her ex-employees.

Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio revealed his most scary flying experience on Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche talks about relationship with Ellen

Anne Heche was all praises about Ellen when she talked about her relationship. Ellen was one of the first known personalities in Hollywood to come out as gay in the infamous Time edition of her saying 'Yup, I'm Gay'. Anne and Ellen had met each other only sometime before the latter would make the explosive revelation which took the industry by storm. But, it did not scare Anne away and she decided to take Ellen to one of her film's premieres in a public event, which later got her into serious trouble.

Also read: 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to return post alleged toxic workplace accusations?

Anne took Ellen to the premiere of one of her film when a Fox personnel warned her that she would get fired from her contract. Anne was confirmed to star alongside Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights but was warned that even that film would drop her from the contract. Ellen and Anne went to the premier together anyway but were escorted out of the theatre during the final act of the film into a limo car and told that they couldn't get their pictures clicked together during the press junket.

Both Anne and Ellen were fired from their respective jobs the very next day. While Ellen had already earned a big name in Hollywood through her stand up comedy, Anne was relatively newer and had all her cards on the deck with Six Days, Seven Nights, which she lost by appearing with Ellen at the premiere.

Also read: Ellen DeGeneres made joke on Meghan Markle before workplace bullying fiasco?

But, that did not stop the film from moving ahead with the previously confirmed cast. Anne revealed that she received a call from Harrison Ford saying that he does not care if she is dating a woman and only cared about making a good film. The film eventually turned out to be a moneymaker for the studios.

Also read: Ellen Pompeo hints at a new couple to be introduced in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.