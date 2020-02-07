'Locke & Key' Season 1 Release Time And Everything Else That You Need To Know About It

Locke and Key is finally coming to treat their fans on Netflix. Fox and Hulu’s attempts to bring Locke and Key were brought to a halt as it is confirmed that the series of graphic novels will be released on Netflix. The first set of episodes will be rolled out in February.

In the series, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott are playing the lead roles as the Locke siblings. In the series, the siblings move to the mysterious and magical key house. The trailer for the same was released last month and it gave fans a glimpse of fantastic situations the Lockes go through to explore the house and find its many keys.

Locke and Key season 1 release time

The first season of the fantasy horror series will be released on Netflix on February 7, 2020. The show will be released at 4:31 pm IST. On February 7, all 10 episodes will be available on Netflix at once. One can stream and download all episodes on Netflix from February 7 with a membership of Netflix. The episodes are expected to be an hour long.

About Locke & Key

The series revolves around Locke family. The family moves to a new town after the death of their father Rendell. The Lockes family consists of mother Nina and her three children Bode, Tyler and Kinsey. The show also has a villain named Dodge, portrayed by Laysla De Oliveira. The Locke siblings also make some new friends in their new home after moving in, including Rufus Whedon (Coby Bird), Sam Lesser (Thomas Mitchell Barnett) and Gabe (Griffin Gluck).

The official Netflix synopsis reads as: "Based on the best-selling graphic novels, Locke & Key follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities."

