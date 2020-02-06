'Space Dogs' To 'Cujo'; Best Dog Movies On Netflix You Must Watch Now

Pet movies are a treat to eyes. From comedy to emotional drama, dog movies also have different genres to enjoy. Popular streaming platform Netflix has numerous dog films to rejoice with your furry friend. Therefore, we have listed the best dog movies to watch on Netflix.

1. Hachiko: A Dog’s Tale

It does not look reasonable to question your dog’s loyalty. They are unconditional lovers and loyal beyond imagination. This movie revolves around a dog who follows his owner every time he goes to work. Hachiko, the dog, also waits for him at the railway station until he returns from work. Hachiko: A Dog’s Tale will definitely leave you teary-eyed with a dog’s immense love and dedication towards his owner. This emotional flick stars Richard Gere as the dog’s owner.

2. 101 Dalmatians

This 1996 Disney movie is an adaptation of Dodie Smith’s book The Hundred and One Dalmatians. 101 Dalmatians film features Glenn Close alongside Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson. Close tries her level best to skin the Dalmatian puppies for her coat. However, she does not succeed in the end.

3. Benji

This Brandon Camp directorial is the remake of the 1974 movie by the same name. Released in 2018, Benji revolves around a dog who gets adopted by a family. Benji lives a happy life, chases cats and flirts like a human. He also helps to rescue two children who were kidnapped.

4. Space Dogs

This Russian movie honours and pays respect to the first animals who survived an orbital space trip. Based on the Soviet space dogs, this movie showcases the real-life historic moment footage at the end. Space Dogs worked well in Russia, but at the same time, it was a failure in the United States because of its limited release.

5. Cujo

Based on Stephen King’s book, this horror movie showcases a dog in a different light. Starting with fun moments, Cujo movie is filled with horrendous scenes of him biting his close ones. The dog gets rabies and people try to save themselves from him. Released in 1983, Cujo worked well at the box office.

