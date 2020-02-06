How To Clear History And Delete 'Continue Watching' Items On Your Netflix Profile

In India, a majority of people share Netflix subscriptions for watching their favourite video content on the OTT platform. However, sharing the account means that the other person can access the account and check the titles that you have been watching. Thus, it is crucial to clear Netflix history. If you are looking for how to remove ‘continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions, then here is a workaround that will help you with it:
‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions are meant to remind you to catch up with all your content commitments. However, it can prove to bug you when you are trying to rewatch a particular episode of the TV series or want to restart watching the film. The ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions can also give away information about the shows you are viewing to your friends/family or the person you are sharing the account with. Thus, here is a trick to help you around with how to remove ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions:
The Netflix history activity that you do on your profile using the procedure shown above takes 24 hours to reflect in the account. At the time of removing a movie title or an episode to clear Netflix history, Netflix also gives a prompt saying that the change will reflect in the account anytime between a period of 24 hours. Thus, if you have removed some movie or TV show from the ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions or to clear Netflix history and still see it in your account activity, please wait till the 24 hours are complete.
The process that has been explained on how to remove ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions only excludes one title from the Netflix history at a time. However, if you want to delete an entire series from the ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions, you will have to follow a few more steps after you have followed the process mentioned above. These steps are as follows:
The process for clearing Netflix history is the same as the one used to remove ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions. The user does not have to follow a separate process to clear Netflix history their account or profile. Thus, once the user removes the desired titles using the procedure mentioned above, they will successfully clear Netflix history as well.
