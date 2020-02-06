How To Clear History And Delete 'Continue Watching' Items On Your Netflix Profile

In India, a majority of people share Netflix subscriptions for watching their favourite video content on the OTT platform. However, sharing the account means that the other person can access the account and check the titles that you have been watching. Thus, it is crucial to clear Netflix history. If you are looking for how to remove ‘continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions, then here is a workaround that will help you with it:

How to remove ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions?

‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions are meant to remind you to catch up with all your content commitments. However, it can prove to bug you when you are trying to rewatch a particular episode of the TV series or want to restart watching the film. The ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions can also give away information about the shows you are viewing to your friends/family or the person you are sharing the account with. Thus, here is a trick to help you around with how to remove ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions:

Open the Netflix app on the device that you consume the content on.

Then go to the settings and the profiles section.

Select the ‘Account’ settings option, and it will redirect you to a webpage.

Locate your profile settings on the webpage of the ‘Account’ settings.

Then select the ‘viewing activity’ option from your profile settings.

Here you will see all the titles that you have watched in the past.

Find the movie or the TV show that you remove from the ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions.

Click on the remove icon that you can see on the top right of the name.

You will have successfully removed the title from your ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions.

Does the change in Netflix history appear on the profile immediately?

The Netflix history activity that you do on your profile using the procedure shown above takes 24 hours to reflect in the account. At the time of removing a movie title or an episode to clear Netflix history, Netflix also gives a prompt saying that the change will reflect in the account anytime between a period of 24 hours. Thus, if you have removed some movie or TV show from the ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions or to clear Netflix history and still see it in your account activity, please wait till the 24 hours are complete.

Are there any things that I need to keep in mind while following the process?

The process that has been explained on how to remove ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions only excludes one title from the Netflix history at a time. However, if you want to delete an entire series from the ‘Continue Watching on Netflix’ suggestions, you will have to follow a few more steps after you have followed the process mentioned above. These steps are as follows:

Click in the remove icon of a TV series episode that you want to remove from the Netflix history.

Then you will get an option to remove the entire series from your Netflix history.

Once you click on the option for removing the entire series, it will be removed from the ‘Continue Watching on Netflix suggestions’ within 24 hours.

How to clear Netflix history?

The process for clearing Netflix history is the same as the one used to remove ‘Continue watching on Netflix’ suggestions. The user does not have to follow a separate process to clear Netflix history their account or profile. Thus, once the user removes the desired titles using the procedure mentioned above, they will successfully clear Netflix history as well.

