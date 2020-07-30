What Time Does 'Lootcase' Come On Hotstar? All About The Kunal-Kemmu Starrer

The Gajraj Rao, Kunal Kemmu & Ranvir Shorey starrer Lootcase is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Lootcase is about the life of a middle-class man who discovers a red suitcase filled with cash. Lootcase showcases how he is tracked down by a notorious gangster, an honest police officer, and a minister. The movie is made by the Ad-maker-turned-director Rajesh Krishnan who is all geared up to mark his debut with the film. Read on to know more about the release date and time of the comedy movie.

Lootcase release date and time

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lootcase will have on OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar this July 31st. The movie will air on the OTT platform from July 31st onwards from 7:30 pm IST.

Lootcase cast

Kunal Kemmu plays the role of Nandan Kumar, Gajraj Rao as Minister Patil, Vijay Raaz as Bala Rathore, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Kolte, and Rasika Dugal as Lata. The supporting roles are carried out by Aryan Prajapati as Nandan Kumar's Son, Shashi Ranjan as Abdul, and Sumit Nijhawan as Omar.

Lootcase on Hotstar

Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan talks about nepotism

In an exclusive interview with the Republic team, Rajesh Krishnan gave his view about nepotism stating - "Any kind of debate has envy as long as the people stick to the rules of the debate. It has stood as a debate in the business. Suddenly, the whole world has discovered a word called Nepotism. If I start a company and it makes a good business I would like to pass it on to my child and not my neighbour".

"It’s not something that has come up out of the blue. My point is just nepotism does not get you everywhere. There are innumerable cases of people, who are not up to the mark and they have been promoted enough. But they have not gone everywhere. Give them [star kids] a great start for sure".

