After Arun Govil's Appeal, Fake Twitter Account Of The Actor Gets Suspended; Details

Television News

Arun Govil who recently went on and brought to everyone's attention that about his fake account managed to get help from fans as the account gets suspended.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arun Govil

Recently, the popular mythological show, Ramayan was re-aired on Doordarshan. To which, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to congratulate Arun Govil, who played the character of 'Shri Ram' in the hit show. However, he happened to tag a fake account of Arun Govil by the handle '@RealArunGovil'.

Arun Govil then went on and brought to everyone's attention that the account that was tagged is fake and shared his real account username “@arungovil12.” As per reports, actor Arun Govil had requested to suspend the fake account.

Arun Govil’s fans then went on to report the fake handle and the account was soon suspended. It was also reported that the fake account holder apologised to Arun Govil as in his last tweet he said that he is a huge fan of the actor. Fans were in full support of the actor as they went all out to help him.

 

Arun Govil Lord Ram Arun Govil on twitter Arun Govil's twitter account

About the hit show Ramayan

The show Ramayan is based on an Indian mythological epic of the same name. the show was first aired during the year 1987 to 1988 on DD National channel. The show was created and helmed by Ramanand Sagar. The show starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, and Arvind Trivedi in pivotal roles. The show was also reported to hold the record of the World’s Most Viewed Serial.

