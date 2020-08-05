Lord Ram Soon To Make A Grand Entry In 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram'; Read Details

The show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram is back on television with fresh episodes. After the 'Bhoomi pujan' for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ram is also going to take entry in this popular religious television serial today. Showcasing the captivating story of devotion in its purest form, this &TV show will have the new entry of Nirnay Samadhiya who will be portraying the role of Lord Ram. Keep reading to know more:

Lord Ram soon to take birth in 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram'

Nirnay Samadhiya is known for playing the role of Bal Krishna in Paramavatar Shri Krishna. As per reports, after Lord Vishnu takes birth as Lord Ram on Earth, Lord Shiv takes the new form of Lord Hanuman to serve Lord Ram in his purpose to defeat the evil Ravana. To depict this entire story in the forthcoming episodes, Hanuman will be seeing a vision of Lord Rama.

However, in his quest to reach his Lord, he is guided towards Ayoydha where he meets Raja Dashrath. The show will also depict how the biggest devotee of Shri Ram eventually meets his Lord. Anjani Mata (portrayed by Sneha Wagh) is seen narrating the tales of Gyarah Mukhi avatars of Lord Shiv to Bal Hanuman.

Through her narration, Bal Hanuman learns vital lessons from each avatar to channelize his power of achieving his core purpose in life. The show will also trace the journey of Lord Hanuman emerging as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. The show will also showcase how Lord Hanuman will manage to bring a successful end to Ravana's reign of terror.

About the show 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram'

Mythological shows have garnered a lot of love and applause following reruns of popular shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat during this period of lockdown. Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram showcases the devotion and several unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman and the purpose of his life. Recently, the shoot of the show resumed from June 29, 2020, after being halted for around three months due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

