'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' Cast Resumes Shoot; Exclusive Sneak Peek From The Sets

Mythological shows in India have garnered a lot of love and applause by the masses with numerous fascinating and unheard tales of the great legends. Depicting one such tale of Lord Hanuman is Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. The television show showcases the devotion and several unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman along with the purpose of his life. The shoot of the show resumed from today, i.e. June 29, 2020, after being halted for over two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

EXCLUSIVE pics from 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' sets

After being at home for more than two months, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram's cast finally resumed the shoot of the mythological television show from today. Recently, some of the actors from the show were interviewed by an online portal wherein they shared their experience of being back on sets after a long break. Actor Sneha Wagh who plays the role of Anjali Mata in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shared her experience saying she is thrilled to be back on the sets.

She expressed saying although lockdown gave everyone some family time, it was equally dull to not hustle every day, go on set and put her best foot forward. Giving an insight into the first day on set, Wagh stated that the first day of shoot commenced on an auspicious note with an aarti and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

She elaborated saying as soon as she arrived, her temperature and body oxygen levels were screened and there were limited people on sets. She added saying she was wearing her own face mask all the time and removed it only when she was in front of the camera. She concluded saying It is a completely new way of shooting for her and the entire team, but they are all thrilled to be back.

Here's a sneak-peek from the sets of 'Kahat Hanuman Jain Shri Ram':

On the other hand, actor Jiten Lalwani, who plays the role of Kesari in the mythological show revealed that reading the Shiv Purana during the COVID-19 lockdown has helped him build his character even further in the show. He expressed saying he is delighted to be back on the sets and doing what he loves doing the most. He also said that proper sanitation was done at every nook and corner of the set, while numerous sanitisers were also available on the sets. Check out some of his photographs from the sets below:

(Images credit: PR)

