Faraaz Khan: All About The Actor's Early Life, Family, Career, And More

Faraaz Khan, who played prominent roles in movies like Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri, Chand Bujh Gaya, among others, breathed his last on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in a hospital in Bengaluru. The actor was reportedly being treated for herpes infection which quickly spread from his chest to his brain. To pay for Faraaz's treatment, a fundraising platform was also set up to raise donations. Here are some lesser-known facts about Faraaz Khan's early life and other details.

Faraaz Khan's family

Faraaz Khan was well-known for appearing in movies like Mehndi, Fareb, and many more. He was born on May 27, 1960. He was born to Bollywood actor, Yusuf Khan who is popular for essaying the role of Zebisko in Amar Akbar Anthony.

Faraaz Khan's movies

In the year 1989, he was signed as a debut lead actor in the musical-romance film Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor fell seriously ill before the shoot and was replaced by Salman Khan. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office, after which Salman Khan rose to fame. In the year 1996, he made his Bollywood debut with the movie Fareb’ in which he played the lead role of Dr Rohan Verma. Thereafter, in 1998, Faraaz starred in the movie Mehndi as Niranjan Chaudhary, alongside actor Rani Mukerji.

Faraaz Khan's death

The actor was getting treatment at a Bengaluru-based hospital. In a previous Republic World Report, it was said that the actor was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. The family was facing several issues with collecting the funds for his treatment. Check out an excerpt from the previous report below:

The family members informed that “Immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core. While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span.”

