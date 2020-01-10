Splitsvilla 12: Miesha Iyer Bodyshames Arshiya Arshi, Calls Her Piyush's 'bojh'

Splitsvilla 12 is almost on the urge of completion with Semi Finale episode airing on January 10, 2020. There are three couples who have managed to reach the Semi Finale and are still in the race of winning the title of the ultimate winner of Splitsvilla 12. The names of the couples include Ashish and Miesha, Uday and Bhavya, and Shrey and Priyamvada.

The fourth couple in the Semi Finale race is yet to be decided. This would be done with a competition between two best friends Alfez and Piyush. According to a promo video, while Sunny Leone and Ranvijay explain the task to the two couples, Miesha Iyer body shames Arshiya Arshi referring to the title of the task, Pyaar ka bojh. In the video, the Splitsvillains reach the task location where Ranvijay and Sunny Leone wait for them. Sunny Leone announces the name of the task that is Pyar ka Bojh.

Everybody laugh over the name of the task. This task is to be held between Alfez-Aradhna and Piyush-Arshiya Arshi and the winner would be the fourth couple in the race of Semi-finale. As per the promo video, when Sunny announces the name of the task, Miesha Iyer is seen making a comment on Arshiya and Piyush. Miesha says that it would be true in Piyush’s case as his love is a real ‘bojh’ (burden) to him. Miesha said this in the context of Arshiya as she is obese and the task was about the male contestants carrying their connection on their back to perform the task.

This is not the first time that anybody from the villa has been body shamed. In one of the previous episodes, Aahna was body shamed and Sunny Leone took her side saying that body shaming shouldn’t be encouraged. She also asked to keep their words in check and to not engage in such activities.

Image Courtesy: MTV Splitsvilla Instagram

