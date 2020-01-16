Splitsvilla 12 Grand Finale: Here Is A Sneak Peek Into The Grand Finale

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is one of the most famous television dating reality shows. The concept of the show is where the young boys and girls meet in a place called Villa. In this Villa, they bond and form a chemistry. This well is well acquainted with the expression of emotions. Fights and tantrums are an important part of this villa and the show. There are tasks that the contestants on the show are supposed to perform in order to win their love. The show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh.
The show is gearing up for its grand finale. According to the format of the show, the contestants will have to perform a certain task in order to prove their worth to be the chosen ones. The grand finale episode of the show will be airing on January 17 at 7 pm on MTV. The Grand Finale of the show is highly anticipated by the followers of the show.
This is not a test of love, this is their best shot at it. ✊— MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) January 16, 2020
Watch #SplitsvillaX2 Grand Finale 17th January, Friday at 7 PM on @MTVIndia and anytime on @justvoot.@rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare#YourBestShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/ao6y2ybWP2
