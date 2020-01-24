The Debate
The Debate
Rebecca Gormley And Connagh Howard Share An Intense Kiss In Bed In 'Love Island'

Television News

Rebecca Gormley has been making headlines ever since she entered the villa in Love Island. Read to know about Rebecca and Connagh's kiss in the villa.

Rebecca Gormley

Love Island is a British dating reality series and is a revival of the earlier celebrity series of the same name. The new season started on January 12, 2020, hosted by Laura Whitmore. In the latest episode, newbie Rebecca Gormley is seen getting close with Connor Howard, read to know more

Also Read | Know Rebecca Gormley, The Newbie From 'Love Island' Who Left Many Hearts Racing

Rebecca Gormley and Connor Howard’s impassioned kiss

The newcomer in Love Island, Rebecca Gormley is increasing the tension for girls in the show. In the last episode, she has a chat with every man so she could make her final decision. After flirting with Finley, Callum and Connagh, she has seemed to upset all the girls in the villa.

Also Read | How 'Love Island' Reminds Indian Fans Of The Reality Show 'Splitsvilla'

Rebecca’s chat with Connagh led to one of the most awkward moments in the villa. Siannise Fudge decided to ask Connagh about marriage and kids in a bid to attract him. She even went up and interrupted Rebecca and Connagh’s chat.

Shaughna also had some good news as Callum decided he wanted to stick with his original girl. She helped to break the news to Rebecca. Callum drafter a template text to Rebecca, under Shaughna’s presence.

Also Read | Love Island 2020: Meet The Contestants In The New Winter Series

However, it seemed like Siannise’s chat did not change Connagh’s mind. By the end of the episode, Rebecca and Connagh were having a chat on the day beds. As they have a chat, that they find they are a bit attracted to each other. Rebecca takes the step and snogs Connagh.

Things are seeming to get close between Connagh and Rebecca. Connagh also took breakfast for Rebecca, which impressed her. However, things in the villa can also change as two new boys, Luke M and Luke T are set to make an entry.

Also Read | Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has A Funny Reaction To Rebecca Gormley; Fans In Splits

 

 

