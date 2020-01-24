Rebecca Gormley And Connagh Howard Share An Intense Kiss In Bed In 'Love Island'

Love Island is a British dating reality series and is a revival of the earlier celebrity series of the same name. The new season started on January 12, 2020, hosted by Laura Whitmore. In the latest episode, newbie Rebecca Gormley is seen getting close with Connor Howard, read to know more

Rebecca Gormley and Connor Howard’s impassioned kiss

The newcomer in Love Island, Rebecca Gormley is increasing the tension for girls in the show. In the last episode, she has a chat with every man so she could make her final decision. After flirting with Finley, Callum and Connagh, she has seemed to upset all the girls in the villa.

🔥 FIRST LOOK 🔥



Rebecca's on the hunt to find a man and she isn't going to let anything or anyone stop her... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FM4Ip75wmR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 22, 2020

Rebecca's not wasting any time in the villa 😯 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Hh1aRA1LJs — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 22, 2020

Rebecca’s chat with Connagh led to one of the most awkward moments in the villa. Siannise Fudge decided to ask Connagh about marriage and kids in a bid to attract him. She even went up and interrupted Rebecca and Connagh’s chat.

Shaughna also had some good news as Callum decided he wanted to stick with his original girl. She helped to break the news to Rebecca. Callum drafter a template text to Rebecca, under Shaughna’s presence.

However, it seemed like Siannise’s chat did not change Connagh’s mind. By the end of the episode, Rebecca and Connagh were having a chat on the day beds. As they have a chat, that they find they are a bit attracted to each other. Rebecca takes the step and snogs Connagh.

Connagh is ticking all of Rebecca's boxes 😍✅ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GnL00RLvCt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 22, 2020

Things are seeming to get close between Connagh and Rebecca. Connagh also took breakfast for Rebecca, which impressed her. However, things in the villa can also change as two new boys, Luke M and Luke T are set to make an entry.

🍑 FIRST LOOK 🍑



The boys sport shiny budgy smugglers in Lads Vegas and the girls get dolled up for welcome drinks with Luke M and Luke T... 🥂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/L6OtwzplS1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 23, 2020

