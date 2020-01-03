The Debate
British Army Campaign Targets 'Love Island Generation', Netizens Divided

UK News

The British army's new advertising campaign which mainly targets people who are Instagram addicts, Love Island viewers and fans of fashion divides the internet

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
British army

The British army's new advertising campaign is mainly targeting people who are Instagram addicts, Love Island viewers and fans of fashion. The new campaign also promises that joining the army provides a confidence boost that Instagram likes, a pair of new trainers, a hot body or a night out just can't match. The reported new billboard poster further depicts popular confidence-boosting activities, like getting spray tan or going to the gym and again suggesting that the confidence the army can provide will 'last a lifetime'. 

While speaking to an international media outlet, the head of marketing for the army recruitment team, Nick Terry said that this generation is bombarded with stuff that gives them very short-term or superficial quick hits of confidence whether that’s through chasing likes on Instagram, buying the latest pair of trainers every month, getting your body buffed up for the summer, Love Island-style. He further added that these things on the surface give quick hits of confidence but there is more that the army guarantees.

British army campaign divides the internet

The campaign, however, has had a mixed reaction. While some have hailed the concept of the campaign, many others though otherwise. The new British army campaign has divided the internet users. 

