Madhurima Tuli On Being Bullied During School Days: 'Girls Would Call Me Behenji'

Madhurima Tuli is an established actor, popularly known for her role in Chandrakanta. She recently opened up about her childhood struggles in an interview with leading news daily. She revealed that it was her poor command over language and her clothing style that lead to her being 'bullied' by other kids. Read more:

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

Madhurima Tuli talks about being bullied in school

According to reports, Madhurima Tuli revealed the reasons behind her getting picked on by other kids. She stated that she had come to Dehradun from Odisha. When she arrived in Dehradun, she did not have a good dressing sense and her spoken English was not much good either, the actor stated. She further said that people used to talk about this and girls would call her a 'behenji', saying that she is 'LS', which meant 'low society.'

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog

Things then changed forever for the young actor after she won the Miss Uttaranchal beauty pageant. She stated that after she became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became her friends. She then went on to say that she was bullied a lot but it 'did her good' as she became a very confident person.

For the unversed, Madhurima Tuli has starred in several television shows like 24, Kumkum Bhagya, and Chandrakanta. She has also appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 9. Her relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh, her ex-boyfriend was the talk of the town during Bigg Boss 13. She is currently spending her lockdown time doing workouts and making comic content, which is quite evident from her social media handles.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

ALSO READ |Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.