Madhurima Tuli Performs A Romantic Dance With Vishal Aditya; Fans Hope For Their Reunion

Former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were two of the most controversial contestants in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two had several ugly spats in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh recently reunited for a special episode of the show, Salaam-E-Ishq, where the two performed a romantic dance. Madhurima Tuli even shared a glimpse of their dance on her social media and spoke to an international news organisation about the future of her relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh.

Madhurima shares a glimpse of her dance with Vishal

In the caption for the image, she mentioned that while she and Vishal Aditya Singh had their differences, that did not stop them from doing what they were best at. The two performed the dance in a special episode of Salaam-E-Ishq, where they grooved to multiple Bollywood songs including Judaai and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. After seeing the picture, many of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fans wondered if the two were getting back together again.

Madhurima Tuli even spoke to an international news agency and stated that she and Vishal Aditya Singh were much more mature after Bigg Boss 13. She also said that the special dance performance they presented depicted the journey of their relationship and all the ups and downs of their lives. She also added that every bond did not turn into a good, forever lasting, successful relationship. Now, they were much more mature and were handling things in a better way in their lives.

Further, Madhurima Tuli said that they did not get mad at each other every now and then, and definitely made sure that they did not overreact to each other's actions. They also wanted to end things on a nice note and that was why they performed together in Salaam-E-Ishq. She added that they respected each other now and that she believed everything happened for a good reason. Madhurima also stated that they tried to work on their mistakes and maybe their fans would get to see them working together in the future as well.

