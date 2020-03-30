Madhurima Tuli Says She Is Bored Amid Lockdown; Fans Suggest To Reunite With Vishal Singh

Popular television actor and ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli recently took to her Instagram handle to express her boredom amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone is practising self-isolation as a preventive measure. However, the Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha actor cannot figure out what to do to kill her quarantine time, and her fans have some hilarious suggestions for her.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Talks About His Bond With Madhurima Tuli; Read

Fans suggest Madhurima Tuli to get in touch with her ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh

Recently, Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself wherein she spoke about being bored staying indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Kumkum Bhagya actor could also not figure out what activity to indulge into for killing her quarantine time. She captioned the video writing, "Boredom leads to this!!"

Also Read | Madhurima Tuli Performs A Romantic Dance With Vishal Aditya; Fans Hope For Their Reunion

With some of her fans suggesting her to make TikTok videos, other recommended her various web series to watch during the lockdown. However, a lot of her fans asked her to get in touch with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in the comment section of the video. One user wrote, "Go and chill with @vishalsingh713." while the other wrote, "Go live with Vishal".

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli To Reunite For A Romantic Number

The ex-couple was last seen together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 that aired on StarPlus before Bigg Boss 13. However, they decided to part their ways as things did not work out between the two. Recently, both the actors reunited for a special performance at an event.

Also Read | After Bigg Boss 13, Vishal-Madhurima Have A Grand Reunion With Aarti & Others; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.