Mahabharat's Draupadi, Roopa Ganguly, Reacts To 'Cheer Haran' Scene On TV

Roopa Ganguly is a popular yesteryear actor who played the mythological character of Draupadi in the older version of Mahabharat. Recently, the actor had been grabbing headlines for her statement as a Member of the Parliament. However, in her recent tweet, she talked about a horrible incident that happened to her on the road.

Roopa Ganguly recalls being beaten on the road

The older version of Mahabharat is currently being aired again on Doordarshan to keep everyone entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown. Going by the story everyone was anticipating the 'Cheer Haran' scene to happen soon enough and it did. In reference to this, Roopa Ganguly took to her Twitter account to share a recording from the sets while also narrating a harrowing incident that happened to her. In a series of tweet threads, the actor explained how disturbing the incident was for her.

Mahabharat's Draupadi actor, Roopa Ganguly recalled how she was beaten on the road and also suffered a brain haemorrhage. In her tweet, she mentioned how she was reminiscing the incident from May 22, 2016, which has been dubbed as the Diamond Harbour incident. A group of men including the police had apparently pulled the actor out of her car and ransacked it. They also beat her up post which she suffered from two brain haemorrhage. But she snuck away and ran to save her life. Roopa Ganguly was later admitted in a private hospital in Kolkata.

मुझे कुछ दीनो से याद आरहा है, 22मई 2016 diamond harbour का घटना 17/18 लोग, पुलिस को साथ लेकर, मुझे गाड़ी से उतारकर रास्ते पे पटक पटक कर मारे थे, गाड़ी तोर फ़ोर किये, दो Brain Haemorrhage झेलने पड़े। बस,मै मर नही गयी, rally driver हू, निकल कर आगयी

Feeling sad abt #WB & #Palghar — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) April 20, 2020

On her Twitter account, the Draupadi actor from Mahabharat also shared a tweet sharing her nostalgic feelings from the sets of the daily soap. She also urged the present generation to watch the older version of Mahabharat for its words and dialogues. Take a look:

Watching #Mahabharat , feeling #nostalgic

simpleton, girl frm a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language



Today's generation, even if don't like to watch a #Costume #drama , plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues

सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) April 19, 2020

