'Mahabharat' Cast's Combined Net Worth Is Of Mammoth Proportions; Read Details

After the nationwide lockdown was announced due to COVID 19 pandemic, DD Bharati had announced to re-telecast its popular show, Mahabharat. The show has a huge fanbase and enjoys a nationwide viewership. Here is a look at the lead cast’s net worth.

Mahabharat cast's combined net worth

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna has played the role of Bheeshma in the epic show. According to various media portals, the actor’s is net worth is approximately $1 million to $ 5 million. He was also the lead actor in the show Shaktimaan which became very popular among fans when it used to air on television.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj has played the role of Lord Krishna in the epic show. According to various media portals, the actor’s is net worth is approximately $9 million which is around Rs 68 crores. His character was loved by the fans of the show and Nitish Bharadwaj still enjoys a loyal fanbase.

Puneet Isaar

Puneet Issar is a popular actor in the Indian entertainment industry. He has portrayed the role of Duryodhana on the show. According to media portals, the net worth of the actor is around $ 10 million, which is around Rupees 76 crores.

Rupa Ganguly

Rupa Ganguly portrayed the character of Draupadi on the show. She gave a terrific performance and is still remembered for the portrayal of her character. According to reports from media portals, her net worth is $ 9 million, which is approximately Rs 68 crores.

