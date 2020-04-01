The Debate
The Debate
Mukesh Khanna's 'Shaktimaan' To Come Back On TV; Here's A Look At His Whopping Net Worth

Bollywood News

Mukesh Khanna is an Indian actor famous for his role as 'Shaktimaan'. The actor is well-loved by his fans. Read on to know what is his net worth.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
mukesh khanna

Mukesh Khanna is an Indian television and film actor who is very well known in the entertainment industry. Having gained fame from his roles in Hindu mythology Mahabharat and superhero series, Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna had become a household staple during the telecast of the two series. Read on to get updates and his net worth according to various media portals.

Read | WATCH: Mukesh Ambani Gives Shoutout To Warriors Of COVID-19 Fight From His Residence

As the country is in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, DD broadcasting television network decided to re-telecast popular shows from the late 80s and 90. Viewers and fans of Mukesh Khanna were delighted to know that they would get to see him once again on television. Read on to know the actor’s net worth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna) on

Mukesh Khanna Net Worth as of 2020

Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh Twins With Daughter Nurvi As He Spends Quality Time With Her, See Pic

According to leading media portals, Mukesh Khanna total net worth as of 2019 is approximately $ 1 million to $ 5 million. The actor has appeared in numerous shows on television apart from Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. He has also been featured in numerous Hindi and regional language movies over the years. According to reports from media portals, he is believed to be having assets and multiple cars.

Read | 'Shaktimaan' Sequel In The Works, Mukesh Khanna Says It Will Be 'rooted In Our Values'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna) on

Read | 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' To Be Joined By 'Shaktimaan', Actor Mukesh Khanna Confirms

Read | Rani Mukerji's Movies With Govinda To Watch For A Good Laugh During Lockdown

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Mukhesh Khanna Instagram

 

 

First Published:
