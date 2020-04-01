Mukesh Khanna's 'Shaktimaan' To Come Back On TV; Here's A Look At His Whopping Net Worth

Mukesh Khanna is an Indian television and film actor who is very well known in the entertainment industry. Having gained fame from his roles in Hindu mythology Mahabharat and superhero series, Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna had become a household staple during the telecast of the two series. Read on to get updates and his net worth according to various media portals.

As the country is in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, DD broadcasting television network decided to re-telecast popular shows from the late 80s and 90. Viewers and fans of Mukesh Khanna were delighted to know that they would get to see him once again on television. Read on to know the actor’s net worth.

Mukesh Khanna Net Worth as of 2020

According to leading media portals, Mukesh Khanna total net worth as of 2019 is approximately $ 1 million to $ 5 million. The actor has appeared in numerous shows on television apart from Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. He has also been featured in numerous Hindi and regional language movies over the years. According to reports from media portals, he is believed to be having assets and multiple cars.

लीजिए मैं आ गया हूँ आपको ये बताने कि शक्तिमान को आप DD National पर आज से देख पाएँगे,रोज़ रात ८ बजे। pic.twitter.com/0dLPLdITGG — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) April 1, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Mukhesh Khanna Instagram

