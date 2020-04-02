'Mahabharat' Cast Then & Now | Where Is The Star Cast Today & How Do They Look? See Pics

Due to the nation-wide lockdown, the general public has been advised to stay home and in quarantine. Due to this, the entertainment channels have been telecasting old and popular series. Similarly, DD Bharat too started re-telecasting the epic show of B. R. Chopra, Mahabharat. Mahabharat is an Indian mythological television series which aired in 1988 and became a household staple.

Even after 30 years, the show is enjoying the same popularity as it had enjoyed before. Here is a list of the cast members and details about what are they doing now. Read on to know details.

Mahabharat Cast

Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma

Mukesh Khanna portrayed the role of Bhishma in the series. Bhishma was one of the lead roles in the show. He was the son of Ganga and King Shantanu.

What is he doing now?

Mukesh Khanna has acted in several series and films after Mahabharat, most popular one being, Shaktimaan. Currently, he has his own YouTube channel named Bheeshm International. Check out his then and now picture.

Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Krishna

Nitish Bharadwaj portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in the series. The character of Lord Krishna was the one that guided the Pandavas during the course of the war with the Kauravas. The character of Lord Krishna was an important one in the series.

What is he doing now?

Nitish Bharadwaj has acted in several series and films after Mahabharat. He has worked in theatres, radio and television as well as he has been a former member of Lok Sabha. Check out his then and now picture.

Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi

The character of Draupadi was portrayed by Roopa Ganguly. She was married to the Pandavas and was the female lead in the show. Draupadi was one of the main reasons why a battle took place between Pandavas and Kauravas.

What is she doing now?

Roopa Ganguly is well known in the Indian film industry. She is currently a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Check out her then and now pictures.

Pankaj Dheer as Karna

Karna is one of the main characters of Mahabharat and was the King of Anga. The character of Karna was portrayed by Pankaj Dheer. He was the son of Soorya and Kunti.

Where is he now?

Pankaj Dheer is an Indian actor who has appeared in many Hindi films and television series. The actor was last seen in television series Badho Bahu. Check out his pictures below.

