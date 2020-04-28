Mahabharat: Old Pictures Of Pandavas Chilling In Hip T-shirts Go Viral

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed, everyone was forced to stay indoors and quarantine. This gave way to the re-telecast of popular epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat on television. The shows have brought back the golden days of DD as the re-telecast of the shows enjoyed a record-breaking viewership.

Recently a couple of pictures of the actors who played the roles of Pandavas in the series have been going viral on the internet. The actors in the photographs can be seen wearing hip t-shirts and shorts which are in contrary to their images on the show. In the show as Pandavas, the actors were always clad in royal clothes, adorned with jewellery and crowns on their heads. Check out the pictures below.

Old throwback pictures of Mahabharat cast surface the internet

These pictures are from an entertainment magazine's cover shoot featuring the Pandavas. The magazine featured them as 'Five men army- the Pandavas'. In the photographs, even though the attire of the actors has changed, their bonds as brothers seemed intact. In one picture, the oldest brother Yudhisthir (played by Gajendra Chouhan) is seen blessing his younger brothers.

Netizens react

As soon as the pictures of Pandavas surfaced on the internet, the posts got flooded with fan comments. While some appreciated the pictures and admired the actors, there were some who expressed their love for the actors with emoticons. Check out some fan comments below:

