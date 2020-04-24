Mahabharat Memes Are Back On The Internet And This Time It Is 'cooler'

B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat is currently one of the most popular show in India with its rerun on Doordarshan. The mythological show is getting great response from the viewers. Recently, a scene from the show went viral on Twitter where netizens assumed there was an air cooler on the sets of the 1998 show. Read to know more.

Mahabharat memes on the water cooler

In a recent episode of Mahabharat, a viewer speculated that there was a water cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah, played by Mukesh Khanna, in a scene. He shared his assumption on Twitter. It soon caught the attention of memes generator. Some even compared it to Starbucks cup in a scene in Game of Thrones that was also spotted by a viewer.

Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂



Oh bhai maro mujhe maro pic.twitter.com/rn0ZKweVvB — Saiyaara 🎧 (@BeingKushSharma) April 21, 2020

Dhritrashtra entices Yudhishthir to a game of dice with Duryodhan, as #BhishmaPitamah watches helplessly with a desert cooler kept behind him in this episode of the #Mahabharat.



It surely must have helped him to stay cool and maintain his composure. #Mahabharata #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/wgNefBF1AE — asherxai (@asherxai) April 24, 2020

Starbucks cup in GOT is nothing as compared to the cooler for Bhisma Pitamaha in #Mahabharat 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2uJUNItnzK — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) April 23, 2020

Bhishma Pitamaha using cooler is a proof that #Mahabharata was way ahead of its time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cNky1qgDTE — The Beard Guy (@TheBeardestGuy) April 23, 2020

After the memes began to spread on the internet, some viewers came in the defence of the scene. They expressed that it is not a water cooler but a pillar on Mahabharat set. A few even mentioned that desert cooler was invented in India during the time of Mahabharat.

Its a pillar not cooler



"Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco "https://t.co/Iyy6b5kwso pic.twitter.com/FlyWSvqp29 — ujjwal bhalla (@UjjwalBhalla) April 23, 2020

If you did not know, the desert cooler was invented in India in the times of the #Mahabharat https://t.co/yuRnjshFXb — Jayant Prabhu (@jprabh) April 23, 2020

Mahabharat began its re-telecast from March 28, 2020, on Doordarshan. The channel airs two episodes every day. The first episode airs at 12 pm, followed by the second at 7 pm. Mahabharat has been grabbing the second spot on TRP ratings just behind Ramayan. However, the latter has concluded its successful rerun on the channel.

