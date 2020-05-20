Mahabharat's Satish Kaul Lives In An Old Age Ashram, Faces Financial Struggles

A recent piece of news coming from the end of the epic serial B R Chopra's Mahabharat has revealed that actor Satish Kaul has been living in an old age home and is struggling to make ends meet. Kaul played the role of Indra in the famous show. He was also called as the Amitabh Bachchan of the Punjabi cinema, but old age and life seem to have been very unfair to the actor.

Satish Kaul struggles in life

A leading daily revealed that Satish Kaul faced a lot of financial problems in recent years. He is now forced to live in an old age ashram in Ludhiana. The name of the ashram is Vivekananda Old Age Ashram. He had made large scale investments in an acting school in Ludhiana, but he lost his money as he suffered major losses. He was also unable to revive his business.

In his personal life as well, Satish Kaul had to face a divorce years ago. Since then, his ex-wife has shifted to the US with their son. Satish stayed back in India to continue with his acting school.

The help Satish received

In the year 2014, Satish Kaul was offered a job with a monthly pension for 11,000 by the Punjabi University in Patiala. The tenure of the job was three years. In the year July 2015, the actor fell down and then suffered a hip fracture. He was then on bed rest for 2 years and then the pension from the university also stopped coming in the year 2017. He has been living in the ashram since.

The Punjab government had provided assistance of 5 Lakhs to Satish Kaul in the year 2019. The article claimed that in his prime years, Satish Kaul used to earn crores of rupees. Due to wrong financial decisions, he lost all fortunes.

Satish's work

Satish has done over 300 Punjabi and Hindi movies. He was a part of movies like Aunty No. 1, Yarana, Zanjeer, Khel, Ram Lakhan, Karma, Khooni Mahal, and Iljam. Satish Kaul was also a part of the TV show Vikram Betal. Vikram Betal was under the name of Ramanand Sagar’s production, who also brought out the serial Ramayan.

The show Mahabharat by B R Chopra was re-telecast when the coronavirus lockdown began due to popular demand. The show was appreciated by the people who have watched it before as well as the ones who watched it for the first time. Satish’s performance was also appreciated, as claimed by the source.

